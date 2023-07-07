A great opportunity to own this modern detached family home in a sought after cul-de-sac area in Morley.

This impressive three bedroom property on Norton Way in Morley, Leeds is listed for £330,000 with Dacre Son & Hartley and features a large living room and a spacious kitchen diner. From here, you access the home's large stunning conservatory and rear garden.

On the first floor are three good sized bedrooms, of which the master bedrooms has its own ensuite. The family bathroom features a bathtub and a WC and hand wash basin.

The large and private rear garden features a patio. To the front of the property is a drive-way for offroad parking and a garage.

