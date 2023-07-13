Leeds homes for sale: Look inside this 'sublime period property' that is just a short walk from Roundhay Park
This “sublime period property” that is close to Roundhay Park in Leeds has been placed on the market.
The three-bedroom home on West Park Road is being marketed by eXp World UK on Zoopla and has guide price of £600,000.
The exterior of the property has “serious curb appeal” and the interior is “awash with Art Deco features”. There is also a tranquil private garden, off street parking and a detached single garage.
See what you think of the home in our gallery below.
