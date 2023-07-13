Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds homes for sale: Look inside this 'sublime period property' that is just a short walk from Roundhay Park

This “sublime period property” that is close to Roundhay Park in Leeds has been placed on the market.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

The three-bedroom home on West Park Road is being marketed by eXp World UK on Zoopla and has guide price of £600,000.

The exterior of the property has “serious curb appeal” and the interior is “awash with Art Deco features”. There is also a tranquil private garden, off street parking and a detached single garage.

See what you think of the home in our gallery below.

This three-bedroom period property on West Park Road in Leeds is on the market with a guide price of £600,000.

1. West Park Road

This three-bedroom period property on West Park Road in Leeds is on the market with a guide price of £600,000.

The building’s period credibility is evident in its authentic exterior: with Yorkshire stone walls, ornate windows and an impressive front door giving it 'serious curb credibility'.

2. Exterior

The building's period credibility is evident in its authentic exterior: with Yorkshire stone walls, ornate windows and an impressive front door giving it 'serious curb credibility'.

The living room is elegant and bright: A huge bay window floods the room with natural light and accentuates the traditional features

3. Living room

The living room is elegant and bright: A huge bay window floods the room with natural light and accentuates the traditional features

Throughout the house, delightful period features, including ceiling detail, have been restored and sympathetically updated, carefully blending the original with the new

4. Living room

Throughout the house, delightful period features, including ceiling detail, have been restored and sympathetically updated, carefully blending the original with the new

