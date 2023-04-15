This stylish detached house with four bedrooms and a modern garden room is up for sale in Leeds.
The family home in The Links, Holbeck, is on the market with Strike, hosted on Zoopla, for offers over £350,000. The property is immaculately presented, with a large garden, a conservatory and glossy kitchen. It’s just metres away from Cockburn School with easy access to Leeds city centre.
1. Offers over £350,000
This stylish four-bedroom detached house is located in The Links, Holbeck, and is on sale for offers over £350,000 Photo: Zoopla
2. Garden room
The property boasts a large and well-presented rear garden with a sheltered patio space and modern garden storage room Photo: Zoopla
3. Kitchen
The dining kitchen is fitted with a matching range of modern floor-to-ceiling integrated storage in white gloss finish with complimentary work surfaces, a stainless steel sink with a mixer tap Photo: Zoopla
4. Dining kitchen
The kitchen is part-tiled with ceiling spotlights, an integrated fridge, freezer, dishwasher, electric double oven and hob with an extractor fan Photo: Zoopla