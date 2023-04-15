News you can trust since 1890
Leeds homes for sale: Look inside this stylish family house in Holbeck with a modern garden room

This stylish detached house with four bedrooms and a modern garden room is up for sale in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 15th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

The family home in The Links, Holbeck, is on the market with Strike, hosted on Zoopla, for offers over £350,000. The property is immaculately presented, with a large garden, a conservatory and glossy kitchen. It’s just metres away from Cockburn School with easy access to Leeds city centre.

We take a look inside...

This stylish four-bedroom detached house is located in The Links, Holbeck, and is on sale for offers over £350,000

1. Offers over £350,000

This stylish four-bedroom detached house is located in The Links, Holbeck, and is on sale for offers over £350,000 Photo: Zoopla

The property boasts a large and well-presented rear garden with a sheltered patio space and modern garden storage room

2. Garden room

The property boasts a large and well-presented rear garden with a sheltered patio space and modern garden storage room Photo: Zoopla

The dining kitchen is fitted with a matching range of modern floor-to-ceiling integrated storage in white gloss finish with complimentary work surfaces, a stainless steel sink with a mixer tap

3. Kitchen

The dining kitchen is fitted with a matching range of modern floor-to-ceiling integrated storage in white gloss finish with complimentary work surfaces, a stainless steel sink with a mixer tap Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen is part-tiled with ceiling spotlights, an integrated fridge, freezer, dishwasher, electric double oven and hob with an extractor fan

4. Dining kitchen

The kitchen is part-tiled with ceiling spotlights, an integrated fridge, freezer, dishwasher, electric double oven and hob with an extractor fan Photo: Zoopla

