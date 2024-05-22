13 photos of an impressive Leeds family home with two bright reception rooms and large garden with pizza oven

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 22nd May 2024, 16:30 BST

This Leeds home with three bedrooms and two reception rooms is ideal for families.

Whack House Close is tucked away in a fantastic location in Yeadon, Leeds, and is currently on the market with the Home Movement for £325,000.

The estate agents said about the property: “This property offers three generously sized bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms. With the most stunning rear garden, a garage and driveway offering ample parking.

“Situated on Whack Close Lane in Yeadon, the property benefits from being in a fantastic location, within walking distance to everything Yeadon has to offer.

“Yeadon offers a fantastic range of local amenities including independent and larger chain shops, cafe's, pubs and restaurants. It offers a choice of great schools and benefits from great transport links. The property is nearby Yeadon Tarn, a popular place for walks, sailing and fishing.”

The home benefits from a bathroom on the ground floor, while the two bigger bedrooms have their own en suites with showers.

In the enclosed rear garden is a patio, lawn and a handy outdoor kitchen with pizza oven.

1. Whack House Close

From an entry porch you reach this welcoming lounge.

2. Lounge

From an entry porch you reach this welcoming lounge. Photo: The Home Movement

The second reception room sits behind the lounge with easy access to the rear garden.

3. Sun room

The second reception room sits behind the lounge with easy access to the rear garden. Photo: The Home Movement

The great sized kitchen benefits from a range of fitted base and wall units and a central island.

4. Kitchen

The great sized kitchen benefits from a range of fitted base and wall units and a central island. Photo: The Home Movement

On the ground floor is also a modern bathroom with bathtub.

5. Bathroom

On the ground floor is also a modern bathroom with bathtub. Photo: The Home Movement

Stairs in the lounge takes you to the first floor.

6. Lounge

Stairs in the lounge takes you to the first floor. Photo: The Home Movement

