Whack House Close is tucked away in a fantastic location in Yeadon, Leeds, and is currently on the market with the Home Movement for £325,000.

The estate agents said about the property: “This property offers three generously sized bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms. With the most stunning rear garden, a garage and driveway offering ample parking.

“Situated on Whack Close Lane in Yeadon, the property benefits from being in a fantastic location, within walking distance to everything Yeadon has to offer.

“Yeadon offers a fantastic range of local amenities including independent and larger chain shops, cafe's, pubs and restaurants. It offers a choice of great schools and benefits from great transport links. The property is nearby Yeadon Tarn, a popular place for walks, sailing and fishing.”

The home benefits from a bathroom on the ground floor, while the two bigger bedrooms have their own en suites with showers.

In the enclosed rear garden is a patio, lawn and a handy outdoor kitchen with pizza oven.

1 . Whack House Close Tucked away in a fantastic Yeadon location is this three bedroom family home. Photo: The Home Movement Photo Sales

2 . Lounge From an entry porch you reach this welcoming lounge. Photo: The Home Movement Photo Sales

3 . Sun room The second reception room sits behind the lounge with easy access to the rear garden. Photo: The Home Movement Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The great sized kitchen benefits from a range of fitted base and wall units and a central island. Photo: The Home Movement Photo Sales

5 . Bathroom On the ground floor is also a modern bathroom with bathtub. Photo: The Home Movement Photo Sales

6 . Lounge Stairs in the lounge takes you to the first floor. Photo: The Home Movement Photo Sales