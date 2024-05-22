Whack House Close is tucked away in a fantastic location in Yeadon, Leeds, and is currently on the market with the Home Movement for £325,000.
The estate agents said about the property: “This property offers three generously sized bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms. With the most stunning rear garden, a garage and driveway offering ample parking.
“Situated on Whack Close Lane in Yeadon, the property benefits from being in a fantastic location, within walking distance to everything Yeadon has to offer.
“Yeadon offers a fantastic range of local amenities including independent and larger chain shops, cafe's, pubs and restaurants. It offers a choice of great schools and benefits from great transport links. The property is nearby Yeadon Tarn, a popular place for walks, sailing and fishing.”
The home benefits from a bathroom on the ground floor, while the two bigger bedrooms have their own en suites with showers.
In the enclosed rear garden is a patio, lawn and a handy outdoor kitchen with pizza oven.
