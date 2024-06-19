13 pictures of an attractive four-bedroom family home in Leeds with built-in library in living room

Published 19th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST

This gorgeous Leeds home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac and has a large private garden.

The home, on Long Causeway in Adel, Leeds, makes up the middle part of an old house split into three homes, while still providing a large, open home.

It is on the market with estate agents Purplebricks for offers in the region of £885,000.

The property briefly comprises of an entrance hall, a family bathroom with three-piece suite and a spacious lounge with built-in shelves ideally filled with books for a cosy home-library feel and glass doors that overlooks the views of the garden.

There is also a modern open-plan kitchen/dining room, study and reception area. From the entry hall, stairs lead to a landing, three generous bedrooms and an en suite bathroom adjoining to the master bedroom and bedroom two.

On the second floor, the loft has been professionally converted into a stylish fourth bedroom with skylights.

To the rear of the home is a large private enclosed garden beautifully landscaped with lawn, decked area and mature shrubs and trees.

Long Causeway, Leeds, LS16 8DU

1. Front

Long Causeway, Leeds, LS16 8DU

Long Causeway, Leeds, LS16 8DU

2. Hallway

Long Causeway, Leeds, LS16 8DU

Long Causeway, Leeds, LS16 8DU

3. Living room

Long Causeway, Leeds, LS16 8DU

Long Causeway, Leeds, LS16 8DU

4. Kitchen & living area

Long Causeway, Leeds, LS16 8DU

Long Causeway, Leeds, LS16 8DU

5. Kitchen

Long Causeway, Leeds, LS16 8DU

Long Causeway, Leeds, LS16 8DU

6. Dining area

Long Causeway, Leeds, LS16 8DU

