The home, on Long Causeway in Adel, Leeds, makes up the middle part of an old house split into three homes, while still providing a large, open home.
The property briefly comprises of an entrance hall, a family bathroom with three-piece suite and a spacious lounge with built-in shelves ideally filled with books for a cosy home-library feel and glass doors that overlooks the views of the garden.
There is also a modern open-plan kitchen/dining room, study and reception area. From the entry hall, stairs lead to a landing, three generous bedrooms and an en suite bathroom adjoining to the master bedroom and bedroom two.
On the second floor, the loft has been professionally converted into a stylish fourth bedroom with skylights.
To the rear of the home is a large private enclosed garden beautifully landscaped with lawn, decked area and mature shrubs and trees.
