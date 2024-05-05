The recently renovated extended three bedroom end terrace property on Patrick Green in Oulton, Leeds is on the market with Manning Stainton for £350,000.

This characterful property features PVCu double glazing throughout, gas central and under floor heating, an upgraded and extended kitchen/diner with Velux windows, a built-in sound system, bi-folding patio doors, shower room, store room, ground floor guest bedroom, lounge and hallway on the entry level.

To the first floor is the master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a second double bedroom as well as a modern bathroom with three piece suite.