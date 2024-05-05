13 photos of an extended Leeds home with underfloor heating, built-in sound system and open-plan kitchen

This Leeds home has an impressive open kitchen and sitting room.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 5th May 2024, 04:45 BST

The recently renovated extended three bedroom end terrace property on Patrick Green in Oulton, Leeds is on the market with Manning Stainton for £350,000.

This characterful property features PVCu double glazing throughout, gas central and under floor heating, an upgraded and extended kitchen/diner with Velux windows, a built-in sound system, bi-folding patio doors, shower room, store room, ground floor guest bedroom, lounge and hallway on the entry level.

To the first floor is the master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a second double bedroom as well as a modern bathroom with three piece suite.

Externally the property has a large pebbled driveway with workshop, large rear garden with bar and paved seating area ideal for entertaining in the warmer months.

1. Exterior

Photo: Manning Stainton

2. Reception room

Photo: Manning Stainton

3. Kitchen

Photo: Manning Stainton

4. Kitchen and sitting room

Photo: Manning Stainton

5. Sitting room

Photo: Manning Stainton

6. Sitting room

Photo: Manning Stainton

