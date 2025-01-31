Step inside the well-presented residence on Westfield Avenue in Armley and experience its beautiful panelled walls, ceiling cornice cosy fireplaces.

A welcoming hallway leads to two separate reception rooms, one with a large bay window and one dual aspect with a fireplace in a charming mantlepiece.

These rooms can ideally be used as a lounge and dining room respectively.

To the back of the house is a modern kitchen with a door leading out onto the rear garden.

The stunning stairs takes you up to the landing which leads through to three well-proportioned bedrooms, a bathroom with bathtub and a shower cubicle, and a separate WC.

Outside, vehicles can be parked on the spacious block-paved driveway running along the side of the property.

There are well-stocked green gardens to the front and rear with seating areas to enjoy sunny days on.

