A look inside this Leeds house that perfectly combines traditional and modern to create a stunning family home

Published 31st Jan 2025, 16:56 BST

This substantial triple-fronted home in Leeds boasts modern features with traditional charm.

Step inside the well-presented residence on Westfield Avenue in Armley and experience its beautiful panelled walls, ceiling cornice cosy fireplaces.

A welcoming hallway leads to two separate reception rooms, one with a large bay window and one dual aspect with a fireplace in a charming mantlepiece.

These rooms can ideally be used as a lounge and dining room respectively.

To the back of the house is a modern kitchen with a door leading out onto the rear garden.

The stunning stairs takes you up to the landing which leads through to three well-proportioned bedrooms, a bathroom with bathtub and a shower cubicle, and a separate WC.

Outside, vehicles can be parked on the spacious block-paved driveway running along the side of the property.

There are well-stocked green gardens to the front and rear with seating areas to enjoy sunny days on.

The home is on the market with estate agent William H Brown with a guide price of £350,000.

