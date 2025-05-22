Step into a welcoming kitchen and dining room, thoughtfully designed with contemporary units and integrated appliances, before venturing into an inner hall that connects the rest of the home.

To the rear is an inviting lounge with a flog burner and a feature patio door allowing lots of natural light to flood the room and providing direct access to the rear garden.

Additional living space can be found on the lower ground floor, where a cosy snug can be used as a home office, media room or a children's playroom if needed. There is also a separate utility room and bathroom on this floor.

Two good-sized bedrooms and a modern family bathroom can be found on the first floor, with two additional bedrooms with large eaves storage occupying the second floor.

Outside, homeowners enjoy off-street parking with an EV charger to the front. The private and relaxing rear garden enjoys lots of sun and is a perfect spot for al fresco dining in the warmer months of the year.