For sale in Leeds: Stunning £1.05m property with oak kitchen, sash windows and gazebo

This impressive six-bedroom home in Leeds blends classic period features with modern comforts.

Oakmeade is situated on Lee Lane East in Horsforth, just a short train ride from Leeds city centre. It is currently on the market with Manning Stainton for £1.05 million and boasts large wrap-around gardens as well as over 2,800 square feet of living space.

Step inside to a welcoming hall with quarry tiles and a wooden staircase. On one side is a bright living room with a tall sash bay window. On the other, there’s a dining and sitting room with an open fireplace and a classic surround.

At the back of the house, the kitchen and dining area has a bay window, solid oak cabinets, an Aga cooker, and a central island. There’s also a utility room, guest WC, porch, and spacious cellars for storage.

The six double bedrooms are located on the upper floors, with three versatile rooms occupying each floor. They are accompanied by a family bathroom on the first floor and a shower room on the second floor.

Outside, the home sits on a large corner plot with landscaped gardens all around. The front has a stone-paved, walled garden and a gated driveway to a detached garage. In the back, there’s a big lawn, a paved patio, a private terrace, covered seating, and a wooden gazebo.

