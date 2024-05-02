Listed with eXp World UK’s estage agent Tom Donnelly, the four-bedroom detached property on Kepstorn Road in Leeds’ West Park area has a guide price of £575,000.

Enter via a gorgeous entry porch into a large hallway with stairs to the upper floors and a guest WC. The living room has a large bay window to the front while the drawing room to the rear opens to a stunning conservatory.

On the first floor are two generous double bedrooms along with bathroom and shower room as well as two single rooms. The second floor has two versatile loft rooms.

Externally there is a large garden mainly laid to lawn along with a driveway to a garage and patios.