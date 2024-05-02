13 photos of a Leeds family home on a generous corner plot in an exclusive location

A gorgeous family home on a generous corner plot in an exclusive West Park location in Leeds is now for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:30 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Listed with eXp World UK’s estage agent Tom Donnelly, the four-bedroom detached property on Kepstorn Road in Leeds’ West Park area has a guide price of £575,000.

Enter via a gorgeous entry porch into a large hallway with stairs to the upper floors and a guest WC. The living room has a large bay window to the front while the drawing room to the rear opens to a stunning conservatory.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

On the first floor are two generous double bedrooms along with bathroom and shower room as well as two single rooms. The second floor has two versatile loft rooms.

Externally there is a large garden mainly laid to lawn along with a driveway to a garage and patios.

1. Exterior

Photo: eXp World UK

Photo Sales

2. Hallway

Photo: eXp World UK

Photo Sales

3. Entry porch

Photo: eXp World UK

Photo Sales

4. Living room

Photo: eXp World UK

Photo Sales

5. Drawing room

Photo: eXp World UK

Photo Sales

6. Kitchen

Photo: eXp World UK

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.