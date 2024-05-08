On the market with estate agents Kath Wells for £279,995, this three bedroom property on Hough End Garth in Bramley comprise an entry hallway with stairs to the first floor, a large living room with log burning stove and separate fitted kitchen.

There is also a dining area with ample space for chairs and a table as well as French doors leading onto the charming conservatory overlooking the rear garden.

On the first floor are three double bedrooms as well as a house bathroom with a P-shaped bath with shower over.

Externally is a low maintenance garden to the front, while the rest of the gardens on this corner plot comprise lawns, patio and planted borders.

1 . Exterior Estate agents Kath Wells has listed this three bedroom home for £279,995. Photo: Kath Wells Photo Sales

2 . Entry hall Enter the home on Hough End Garth in Bramley, Leeds and be greeted by this charming hallway with stairs to the first floor. Photo: Kath Wells Photo Sales

3 . Lounge On the ground floor is a large living room. Photo: Kath Wells Photo Sales

4 . Lounge It features a cosy log burning stove. Photo: Kath Wells Photo Sales

5 . Kitchen The fitted kitchen has a good range of cabinets and storage. Photo: Kath Wells Photo Sales

6 . Dining room The dining area has ample space for a dining table and also has French doors leading into the conservatory. Photo: Kath Wells Photo Sales