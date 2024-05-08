On the market with estate agents Kath Wells for £279,995, this three bedroom property on Hough End Garth in Bramley comprise an entry hallway with stairs to the first floor, a large living room with log burning stove and separate fitted kitchen.
There is also a dining area with ample space for chairs and a table as well as French doors leading onto the charming conservatory overlooking the rear garden.
On the first floor are three double bedrooms as well as a house bathroom with a P-shaped bath with shower over.
Externally is a low maintenance garden to the front, while the rest of the gardens on this corner plot comprise lawns, patio and planted borders.
