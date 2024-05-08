13 photos of a Leeds home on a large corner plot with lush green gardens and a stylish conservatory

This Leeds home is surrounded by lush green gardens.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 8th May 2024, 16:30 BST

On the market with estate agents Kath Wells for £279,995, this three bedroom property on Hough End Garth in Bramley comprise an entry hallway with stairs to the first floor, a large living room with log burning stove and separate fitted kitchen.

There is also a dining area with ample space for chairs and a table as well as French doors leading onto the charming conservatory overlooking the rear garden.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

On the first floor are three double bedrooms as well as a house bathroom with a P-shaped bath with shower over.

Externally is a low maintenance garden to the front, while the rest of the gardens on this corner plot comprise lawns, patio and planted borders.

Estate agents Kath Wells has listed this three bedroom home for £279,995.

1. Exterior

Estate agents Kath Wells has listed this three bedroom home for £279,995. Photo: Kath Wells

Photo Sales
Enter the home on Hough End Garth in Bramley, Leeds and be greeted by this charming hallway with stairs to the first floor.

2. Entry hall

Enter the home on Hough End Garth in Bramley, Leeds and be greeted by this charming hallway with stairs to the first floor. Photo: Kath Wells

Photo Sales
On the ground floor is a large living room.

3. Lounge

On the ground floor is a large living room. Photo: Kath Wells

Photo Sales
It features a cosy log burning stove.

4. Lounge

It features a cosy log burning stove. Photo: Kath Wells

Photo Sales
The fitted kitchen has a good range of cabinets and storage.

5. Kitchen

The fitted kitchen has a good range of cabinets and storage. Photo: Kath Wells

Photo Sales
The dining area has ample space for a dining table and also has French doors leading into the conservatory.

6. Dining room

The dining area has ample space for a dining table and also has French doors leading into the conservatory. Photo: Kath Wells

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsBramleyProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.