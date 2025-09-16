Elegant Leeds five-bed semi with flair and space to spare for £585,000
This striking five-bedroom semi-detached house on Mount Pleasant Avenue in Leeds is listed for £585,000. With its impressive size, thoughtful layout, and location in a sought-after area, it’s ideal for large families or anyone seeking both character and comfort.
Inside, the home features substantial living space across multiple floors, including several reception rooms, five bedrooms and modern bathroom facilities.
The layout offers flexibility to suit a large or growing household, more than one study or guest space. Outside, there's a rear garden and off-street parking, adding both leisure and convenience.
At a glance
- This five-bedroom semi-detached house in Mount Pleasant Avenue, Leeds is listed for £585,000
- Features include multiple reception rooms and spacious accommodation over several floors
- Five bedrooms offering flexibility for family, guest or work-from-home use
- Rear garden and off-street parking complement the outdoor space
- Located in a desirable Leeds area with good local amenities and transport links.
