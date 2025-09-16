Big-house comfort in a prime Leeds spot with five bedrooms and room to spare. | Purplebricks

Big-house comfort in a prime Leeds spot with five bedrooms and room to spare.

This striking five-bedroom semi-detached house on Mount Pleasant Avenue in Leeds is listed for £585,000. With its impressive size, thoughtful layout, and location in a sought-after area, it’s ideal for large families or anyone seeking both character and comfort.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across its well-proportioned interior.

Inside, the home features substantial living space across multiple floors, including several reception rooms, five bedrooms and modern bathroom facilities.

5 bedroom semi-detached house | Purplebricks

The layout offers flexibility to suit a large or growing household, more than one study or guest space. Outside, there's a rear garden and off-street parking, adding both leisure and convenience.

This home is one of dozens available in Leeds on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-leeds.

At a glance

This five-bedroom semi-detached house in Mount Pleasant Avenue, Leeds is listed for £585,000

Features include multiple reception rooms and spacious accommodation over several floors

Five bedrooms offering flexibility for family, guest or work-from-home use

Rear garden and off-street parking complement the outdoor space

Located in a desirable Leeds area with good local amenities and transport links.

