Situated on Hawksworth Road and just a short walk from the Forge train station, this attractive residence offers excellent transport links and local amenities.

Inside, the deceptively spacious home features a beautiful woodland backdrop and many appealing characteristics, including exposed beams and brick fireplace walls.

The stunning dual-aspect living room has been extended and showcases oak flooring, along with bi-folding doors that open onto the rear garden.

In the kitchen, you will find solid oak base units, a ceramic sink with tilework, a range cooker, and a cast iron wood-burning stove set into an exposed brick chimney breast.

On the first floor, there are three stylish bedrooms, providing ample space for the entire family. The master bedroom includes its own en-suite shower room with views of the woodland and a separate shower cubicle.

The property features a gated front garden with a well-maintained lawn, offering a sense of privacy, along with a convenient driveway. At the back, there is a stunning mature garden with the backdrop of woodlands. The garden includes a decked terrace, a built-in barbecue, tiered lawn areas, a paved patio, and a variety of established shrubs and trees.