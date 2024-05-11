13 photos of a Leeds home full of character with built-in library and stylish features throughout

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 11th May 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 04:45 BST

This truly unique home in Leeds is full of character features.

Stoneacre Properties have listed this spacious two-to-tree-bed detached bungalow on Sandmoor Avenue in Alwoodley, Leeds for £900,000.

The property features 4 reception rooms, including a living room, dining room, conservatory, and snug which could be used as a third bedroom.

There is also a large kitchen as well as two good-size double bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. Externally, the home is set on a private plot with a large sweeping in and and out driveway which runs to a garage. To the rear is a low maintenance private garden with a flagged patio and shrubs.

This stylish two-to-three-bed bungalow in Alwoodley is for sale.

1. Front

This stylish two-to-three-bed bungalow in Alwoodley is for sale. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

Step into a gorgeous hallway with build-in bookshelves creating a private library.

2. Hallway

Step into a gorgeous hallway with build-in bookshelves creating a private library. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

The living room with fireplace and large sliding glass doors.

3. Living room

The living room with fireplace and large sliding glass doors. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

The sliding doors open onto this sun room with panoramic views of the private rear garden.

4. Conservatory

The sliding doors open onto this sun room with panoramic views of the private rear garden. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

The snug can ideally be used as a third bedroom if needed.

5. Snug

The snug can ideally be used as a third bedroom if needed. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

The dining room fits a large dining table where family and friends can gather.

6. Dining room

The dining room fits a large dining table where family and friends can gather. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

