The property features 4 reception rooms, including a living room, dining room, conservatory, and snug which could be used as a third bedroom.

There is also a large kitchen as well as two good-size double bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. Externally, the home is set on a private plot with a large sweeping in and and out driveway which runs to a garage. To the rear is a low maintenance private garden with a flagged patio and shrubs.