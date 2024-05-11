Stoneacre Properties have listed this spacious two-to-tree-bed detached bungalow on Sandmoor Avenue in Alwoodley, Leeds for £900,000.
The property features 4 reception rooms, including a living room, dining room, conservatory, and snug which could be used as a third bedroom.
There is also a large kitchen as well as two good-size double bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. Externally, the home is set on a private plot with a large sweeping in and and out driveway which runs to a garage. To the rear is a low maintenance private garden with a flagged patio and shrubs.
