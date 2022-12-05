Here are nine apartments available to rent in Leeds this week.
From three bedroom penthouses to lovely suburban flats, Leeds’ property market is booming with renting opportunities – whatever the budget.
1. £695 pcm
This first floor apartment has two double bedrooms, a large lounge, a dining area with stunning wooden flooring and a Juliette balcony. The property offers access to nearby Bramley train station, a wealth of local amenities, restaurants and shops in Pudsey and transport links into Leeds and Bradford city centre. It is available to let from 7 January 2023.
Photo: Rightmove
2. £630 pcm
This two bedroom ground floor apartment is available to rent with four weeks notice. The flat is being offered unfurnished, and there are maintained communal grounds and allocated parking. Local amenities are within walking distance and Leeds city centre is easily accessible.
Photo: Rightmove
3. £611 pcm
This smartly presented one bedroom flat is ideal for a couple or an individual looking for somewhere close to the university or the city centre. It has a modern open plan kitchen and living area, a large double bedroom and a nice bathroom with a bath tub and shower. Features include laminate flooring throughout and all essential appliances are provided including a washing machine.
Photo: Rightmove
4. £650 pcm
This one bedroom flat is located in one of the most sought-after areas of Horsforth. The property is located near the town centre; just a short walk away from all the amenities of Town Street and the train station. The flat is ready to move into and comes partially furnished (white furniture included).
Photo: Rightmove