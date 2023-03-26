A three bedroom apartment in the luxurious Oaklea Hall is on the market for £699,950.
Oaklea Hall in Adel is spacious and magnificent ground floor apartment with stunning period features. One of only two apartments available in the hall, this flat comes with a generous garden and secure parking, plus plenty of character and charm inside.
1. In the popular suburb of Adel
Oaklea Hall is in the popular suburb of Adel and is just a short drive from the Ring Road A6120, Weetwood, Bramhope, Headingley and Alwoodley. Photo: Monroe
2. Carved wooden fireplace
The formal living room is of excellent proportions with a deep window overlooking the patio and garden. Ornate ceilings and frieze are two examples of Victorian embellishment complemented by a ceiling rose and wall panelling, along with the carved wooden fireplace. Photo: Monroe
3. Traditional kitchen
The traditional kitchen features of an extensive range of Shaker-style fitted units with wrought iron handles and granite work surfaces. Photo: Monroe
4. Fully fitted with appliances
Within the work surfaces is a deep Belfast type pot sink unit, plumbing for an automatic washing machine, tiled floor, plumbing for a dishwasher, built-in airing cupboard and a glazed panelled rear door. Photo: Monroe