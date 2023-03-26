News you can trust since 1890
Leeds flats for sale: This luxury three bed apartment in Adel has huge gardens and plenty of traditional charm

A three bedroom apartment in the luxurious Oaklea Hall is on the market for £699,950.

By Abi Whistance
Published 26th Mar 2023, 04:45 BST

Oaklea Hall in Adel is spacious and magnificent ground floor apartment with stunning period features. One of only two apartments available in the hall, this flat comes with a generous garden and secure parking, plus plenty of character and charm inside.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

Oaklea Hall is in the popular suburb of Adel and is just a short drive from the Ring Road A6120, Weetwood, Bramhope, Headingley and Alwoodley.

1. In the popular suburb of Adel

Oaklea Hall is in the popular suburb of Adel and is just a short drive from the Ring Road A6120, Weetwood, Bramhope, Headingley and Alwoodley.

The formal living room is of excellent proportions with a deep window overlooking the patio and garden. Ornate ceilings and frieze are two examples of Victorian embellishment complemented by a ceiling rose and wall panelling, along with the carved wooden fireplace.

2. Carved wooden fireplace

The formal living room is of excellent proportions with a deep window overlooking the patio and garden. Ornate ceilings and frieze are two examples of Victorian embellishment complemented by a ceiling rose and wall panelling, along with the carved wooden fireplace.

The traditional kitchen features of an extensive range of Shaker-style fitted units with wrought iron handles and granite work surfaces.

3. Traditional kitchen

The traditional kitchen features of an extensive range of Shaker-style fitted units with wrought iron handles and granite work surfaces.

Within the work surfaces is a deep Belfast type pot sink unit, plumbing for an automatic washing machine, tiled floor, plumbing for a dishwasher, built-in airing cupboard and a glazed panelled rear door.

4. Fully fitted with appliances

Within the work surfaces is a deep Belfast type pot sink unit, plumbing for an automatic washing machine, tiled floor, plumbing for a dishwasher, built-in airing cupboard and a glazed panelled rear door.

LeedsZoopla