Leeds flats for sale: This characterful three bed apartment has plenty of green space and views of Roundhay Park

A gorgeous three bedroom flat in north-east Leeds is on the market for £425,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 1st May 2023, 16:30 BST

This superb three double bedroom apartment occupies a prime first floor position within the exclusive Parc Mont development, situated on the doorstep of Oakwood Parade, Street Lane and local schools. The apartment lies on the edge of Roundhay Park with beautiful scenery and walks nearby.

Take a tour of the flat below or find out more on Zoopla.

This superb three double bedroom apartment occupies a prime first floor position within the exclusive Parc Mont development, situated on the doorstep of Oakwood Parade, Street Lane and local schools.

1. Within the exclusive Parc Mont development

This superb three double bedroom apartment occupies a prime first floor position within the exclusive Parc Mont development, situated on the doorstep of Oakwood Parade, Street Lane and local schools.

The apartment lies on the edge of Roundhay Park with its beautiful scenery and walks.

2. On the edge of Roundhay Park

The apartment lies on the edge of Roundhay Park with its beautiful scenery and walks.

The good sized lounge/diner has dual aspect windows, down lighting and laminate flooring.

3. Lounge and diner

The good sized lounge/diner has dual aspect windows, down lighting and laminate flooring.

The modern breakfast kitchen has a range of wall and base units, plus light wooden surfaces.

4. Modern breakfast kitchen

The modern breakfast kitchen has a range of wall and base units, plus light wooden surfaces.

