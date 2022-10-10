From two bedroom penthouses to lovely suburban flats, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
Here are eight flats suitable for working couples, retired couples or small families, listed on Rightmove.
1. Retirement property on the market for £189,950
On the ground floor of the highly popular Adlington House, this very smartly presented and well appointed one bed apartment offers an ideal opportunity to acquire a modern and easily managed home designed specifically and thoughtfully for residents aged 65 and over. The flat benefits from on-site facilities including 24 hour support, an elegant restaurant and a sitting room, hairdressers and mobility scooter storage space.
2. On the market for £387,450
Here to redefine the Leeds skyline, Phoenix is a highly anticipated development in the city centre set to be completed in 2023. The impressive complex will be one of the tallest residential building in Leeds - promising stunning views across the northern powerhouse. A three bedroom flat here costs £387,450, with a a 24-hour concierge, a state of the art gym, co-working space and a communal terrace all included in the price.
3. On the market for £179,950
This two bedroom ground floor apartment benefits from a private garden and long lease which is sure to appeal to a wide variety of purchasers, including those who would consider an alternative to a bungalow. The property is full of natural light and has a neutral decor, making it easy to refurbish if desired.
4. On the market for £134,995
Situated on a lovely street in Morley, this spacious ground floor flat enjoys two double bedrooms and private rear garden. The flat is neutrally decorated throughout and an allocated parking is located to the side of the property. Sold with vacant possession, this property is ideal for a first time buyer or someone looking to downsize.
