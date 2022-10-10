2. On the market for £387,450

Here to redefine the Leeds skyline, Phoenix is a highly anticipated development in the city centre set to be completed in 2023. The impressive complex will be one of the tallest residential building in Leeds - promising stunning views across the northern powerhouse. A three bedroom flat here costs £387,450, with a a 24-hour concierge, a state of the art gym, co-working space and a communal terrace all included in the price.

Photo: Infinite 3D Ltd