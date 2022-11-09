News you can trust since 1890
This beautifully-presented penthouse apartment is located in City Walk, to the south of the city centre

Leeds flats for sale: Look inside this stunning city centre penthouse apartment with a parking space

This stunning Leeds city centre penthouse boasts a corner balcony and a parking space.

By Abbey Maclure
4 minutes ago

The two-bedroom apartment is located in the City Walk apartment complex, not far from Leeds City Station.

It has a modern kitchen and open plan living and dining area, two bedrooms, one with an en-suite, a house bathroom and corner balcony.

It’s on the market with Purple Bricks for £210,000. Take a look inside...

1. Living Area

The property has an entrance hall and two cupboards - one housing the boiler and the other providing useful storage

Photo: Purple Bricks

2. Balcony

You can enjoy the sun for most of the day on the corner balcony

Photo: Purple Bricks

3. Kitchen

The modern kitchen has fitted units

Photo: Purple Bricks

4. Kitchen

The property has electric heating and double glazing throughout

Photo: Purple Bricks

