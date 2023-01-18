This Grade II-listed three bedroom apartment in a former boys school is on the market for £170,000.
The three bedroom apartment has lovely open plan internal features, character charm and even its own garden space. Currently the apartment is rented out for £800pcm but could achieve more with upgrading and renovation.
1. In a coverted boys school
This smart apartment is located in a converted school. The main entrance to the flat on New Street is a communal entrance via the ‘Boys Entrance’ which leads to a flagged internal courtyard which leads to its own internal hallway within the apartment providing access to the rooms.
Photo: Linley and Simpson
2. Original wooden flooring
The main reception space in the apartment is a large internalised room. The rooms are flooded by natural light from dual aspect windows at the rear of the apartment. The original wooden flooring is on display and there is an exposed beam on the ceiling.
Photo: Linley and Simpson
3. Open plan kitchen and diner
The kitchen/ diner is accessed open-plan via the living/ dining rooms and as such flows nicely into them. The kitchen is made up of wall and base units including a gas hob with electric oven, breakfast bar and plumbing for a dishwasher. There is space in the room for a table and chairs under the two stone mullion garden facing windows.
Photo: Linley and Simpson
4. Utility room included
Rare for an apartment there is a small but useful utility room access off the kitchen. This is a handy room that currently houses the fridge/ freezer, washing machine and gas boiler.
Photo: Linley and Simpson