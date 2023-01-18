News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds flats for sale: Look inside this Grade II listed apartment in a renovated Victorian school in Farsley

This Grade II-listed three bedroom apartment in a former boys school is on the market for £170,000.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

The three bedroom apartment has lovely open plan internal features, character charm and even its own garden space. Currently the apartment is rented out for £800pcm but could achieve more with upgrading and renovation.

Take a tour of the flat below, or find out more at Linley and Simpson.

1. In a coverted boys school

This smart apartment is located in a converted school. The main entrance to the flat on New Street is a communal entrance via the ‘Boys Entrance’ which leads to a flagged internal courtyard which leads to its own internal hallway within the apartment providing access to the rooms.

Photo: Linley and Simpson

Photo Sales

2. Original wooden flooring

The main reception space in the apartment is a large internalised room. The rooms are flooded by natural light from dual aspect windows at the rear of the apartment. The original wooden flooring is on display and there is an exposed beam on the ceiling.

Photo: Linley and Simpson

Photo Sales

3. Open plan kitchen and diner

The kitchen/ diner is accessed open-plan via the living/ dining rooms and as such flows nicely into them. The kitchen is made up of wall and base units including a gas hob with electric oven, breakfast bar and plumbing for a dishwasher. There is space in the room for a table and chairs under the two stone mullion garden facing windows.

Photo: Linley and Simpson

Photo Sales

4. Utility room included

Rare for an apartment there is a small but useful utility room access off the kitchen. This is a handy room that currently houses the fridge/ freezer, washing machine and gas boiler.

Photo: Linley and Simpson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Grade IILeedsVictorian