Leeds flats for sale: Look at some of the apartments and penthouses put on the market this week

Here are some of the flats put on the market this week in Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 2:48 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 2:49 pm

From two bedroom maisonettes to lovely suburban flats, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.

Here are eight flats suitable for working couples or small families, listed on Rightmove.

1. On the market for £399,975

This first floor apartment in the Sandmoors has gas central heating and PVCu double glazed windows throughout.The apartment benefits from three bedrooms, two doubles and one single room, and a house bathroom with a three piece suite and separate shower. Outside there are pleasant communal gardens, parking spaces and the property also comes with a private garage.

2. On the market for £167,500

This spacious penthouse apartment in the well-maintained Echo Central One development has a unique footprint. The two bedroom duplex is just a five minute walk from Leeds City Centre, and has amazing views across the city that can be enjoyed via the double juliet balcony in the living room.

3. On the market for £105,000

This well presented retirement apartment is located in a highly regarded and sought-after development within the popular North Leeds area of Oakwood. Available to residents over 55 years of age, this property benefits from a variety of communal facilities.

4. On the market for £135,000

This first floor apartment is situated in the popular town of Pudsey. The flat offers two well presented bedrooms and has communal garden areas, plus allocated parking. The property is close to local amenities, schools and parks, and offers excellent transport links to Leeds city centre and surrounding areas.

