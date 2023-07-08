Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds flats for sale: Inside the apartment with incredible views over Roundhay Park

Overlooking one of the city’s most popular parks, this stunning apartment is located in a gated development in north Leeds.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 8th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

The first floor property has been reconfigured and stylishly refurbished by the current owners so that the open plan living space makes the most of the panoramic views across Roundhay Park. It briefly comprises hallway, kitchen/living room, master bedroom with en suite wet room, a second bedroom and house shower room/WC.

The development itself has also undergone improvements in recent years and its well maintained communal gardens feature lawns and terraces available for use by residents. The apartment comes with a space in the underground car park – with lift access – and has a second parking space in the grounds. It also benefits from a double storage cage in the basement.

The apartment is listed for sale with Manning Stainton and offers of more than £450,000 are being sought.

The balcony offers panoramic views across Roundhay Park.

1. Stunning view

The balcony offers panoramic views across Roundhay Park. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen area is fitted with an extensive range of storage with integrated Neff appliances and a Caple wine fridge.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen area is fitted with an extensive range of storage with integrated Neff appliances and a Caple wine fridge. Photo: Manning Stainton

The dining area of the open plan kitchen and living room.

3. Dining area

The dining area of the open plan kitchen and living room. Photo: Manning Stainton

The living room and kitchen has been opened up to create a large light and airy open plan living space with views to three sides.

4. Living room

The living room and kitchen has been opened up to create a large light and airy open plan living space with views to three sides. Photo: Manning Stainton

