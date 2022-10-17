From two bedroom penthouses to lovely suburban flats, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
Here are seven flats suitable for working couples, retired couples or small families, listed on Rightmove.
1. On the market for £124,995
This beautifully presented one bedroom ground floor apartment is situated within a small development in the sought after village of Aberford. The property, which is tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, has communal gardens to the rear with a paved seating area and a gateway leading to a field.
Photo: Rightmove
2. On the market for £135,000
This well presented one bedroom apartment is located in the core of Leeds Dock. With large feature windows offering panoramic views and easy access to the bars and restaurants nearby, this property makes a perfect investment for a buyer, or for a couple looking to enjoy the city buzz. The flat is currently rented on a rolling basis, with a potential rent of £795pcm.
Photo: Rightmove
3. On the market for £144,950
Enjoying what is surely one of the best positions on this development, this stunning one bedroom second floor apartment has views of a lovely private woodland and the added advantage of lift access. Offered for sale with no chain and sure to appeal to the first time buyer, the property could also be available fully furnished.
Photo: Rightmove
4. On the market for £170,000
Located in this attractive part of Headingley and set back from the road is this two double bedroom, first floor maisonette. The property is perfectly situated for access to Meanwood Park and the Hollies, and there are regular transport links into the commercial heart of Leeds City Centre via the A660, or alternatively Meanwood Road.
Photo: Rightmove