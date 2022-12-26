Here are seven of the most expensive apartments available to purchase in Leeds.
From gloriously modern penthouses to apartments bursting with historical character, Leeds’s property market is bursting with opportunities.
1. £699,950
This striking three bedroom, three bathroom penthouse apartment is located in a gated residence on Park Crescent. The penthouse benefits from many modern features including air conditioning and a speaker system, and offers a scenic outlook over the well-presented grounds and leafy surroundings near Roundhay Park.
Photo: Zoopla
2. £399,950
This two bedroom, two bathroom executive apartment offers over 1,300 sqft internally, two balconies and a secure private setting. The flat is located in Allerton Park, one of Chapel Allerton's most prestigious addresses, and is finished to a high standard with high gloss units and built-in appliances.
Photo: Zoopla
3. £450,000
This three bedroom, three bathroom first floor duplex apartment features impressive open plan living areas along with its own tower rooms. The flat forms part of a unique and historic development in Menston, and is surrounded by 200 acres of green open space including cricket pitches, tennis courts and walkways.
Photo: Zoopla
4. £695,000
This three bedroom apartment in Alwoodley has been recently renovated to a high standard throughout, and offers approximately 1,900 sq.ft. of accommodation and two single garages. One of its most interesting features is a bespoke spiral staircase to the study, which has an internal glass window giving natural light from the kitchen.
Photo: Zoopla