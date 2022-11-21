Here are some of the flats put on the market this week.
From three bedroom penthouses to lovely suburban flats, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
Here are seven flats and apartment blocks that would make the perfect investment opportunity, as listed on Rightmove.
1. On the market for £399,950
This two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in Chapel Allerton's Eton Court has secure gated access and off-street parking. The flat is finished to a high standard and has sleek modern design throughout.
Photo: Rightmove
2. £129,950
This beautifully presented two bedroom second floor apartment is situated in the hugely popular New Forest Village in LS10. An ideal purchase for first time buyers or investors, the property boasts allocated parking plus additional visitor parking, a modern kitchen and bathroom and spacious accommodation throughout.
Photo: Rightmove
3. £128,000
This well presented, two double bedroom upper floor maisonette apartment on the Village Street is for sale. Already fitted with PVCu double glazing, gas central heating and neutral decor, the flat is the perfect investment opportunity for a first time buyer.
Photo: Rightmove
4. £150,000
This two bedroom apartment within walking distance of Moortown parade is located in a sought after location on Wycliffe Drive. The property boasts a good sized lounge and separate kitchen, fitted with wall and base units providing ample storage for a couple looking for their first home.
Photo: Rightmove