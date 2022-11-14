Here are some of the flats put on the market this week.
From three bedroom penthouses to lovely suburban flats, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
Here are seven flats and apartment blocks that would make the perfect investment opportunity, as listed on Rightmove.
1. Guide price of £210,000
Hidden away on the edge of Adel is this gem of a flat, with the added benefit of a corner plot garden which is south facing and has been lovingly upgraded by the present vendor. The two bed flat is packed full of charm and character, with features such as high ceilings and large sash windows.
Photo: Rightmove
2. On the market for £150,000
This stylish top floor apartment is situated in a characterful mill conversion called Mill Pond Grove, offering a unique position and plenty of natural light. Set amongst the treetops, the flat offers boasts views of the Meanwood Valley Trail, with excellent walks along the bridle way into Meanwood Park nearby.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Offers in the region of £99,950
This one bedroom studio apartment is located within the convenient Gateway development on Marsh Lane, with easy access to the train station, bus station and motorway links out of the city centre. Onsite facilities include an onsite gymnasium, local convenience store, concierge service, secure fob entry and lift and stairs to all floors.
Photo: Rightmove
4. On the market for £92,500
This one bedroom retirement apartment in St Chad's Court has been extensively renovated over the past year, with new economy radiators, lighting, a new shower room, electric taps, a wardrobe refurbishment and redecoration. The building has a secure entry system, a communal lounge, house manager, lovely communal gardens and a lift to all floors.
Photo: Rightmove