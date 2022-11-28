1. £200,000

A stunning two bedroom flat in the heart of Chapel Allerton is on the market. The apartment is located a stone's throw away from shops, bars and restaurants, and is set in a tranquil and secure gated development. Inside, there are two large double bedrooms, one with en-suite and a luxuriously-tiled family bathroom. The apartment gives itself to open plan living, with the kitchen and diner leading out towards a balcony.

Photo: Rightmove