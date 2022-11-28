Here are some of the flats put on the market this week.
From three bedroom penthouses to lovely suburban flats, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
Here are seven flats and apartment blocks that would make the perfect investment opportunity, as listed on Rightmove.
1. £200,000
A stunning two bedroom flat in the heart of Chapel Allerton is on the market. The apartment is located a stone's throw away from shops, bars and restaurants, and is set in a tranquil and secure gated development. Inside, there are two large double bedrooms, one with en-suite and a luxuriously-tiled family bathroom. The apartment gives itself to open plan living, with the kitchen and diner leading out towards a balcony.
Photo: Rightmove
2. £92,500
A well positioned ground floor apartment in Wetherby is for sale. Benefitting from double glazed windows, night storage heating, a refitted kitchen and a modern shower room, the property is available with no onward chain and includes carpets, curtains and light fittings.
Photo: Rightmove
3. £397,450 (Three bedroom apartment)
Set to redefine the Leeds skyline, Phoenix is a unique project in the heart of the city. The impressive complex will be one of the tallest residential building in Leeds - promising stunning views across the northern powerhouse. Several properties are for sale within the block, including one, two and three bedroom apartments.
Photo: Infinite 3D Ltd
4. £190,000
With a central Headingley location and the added bonus of a garage and private entrance is this spacious, two double bedroom first floor apartment. The flat has PVCu double glazing and gas central heating, plus a gorgeous garden to the front of the home.
Photo: Rightmove