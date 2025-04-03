Leeds flats enter a low carbon future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in three blocks of flats in Leeds now have warmer, cheaper to heat homes as a result of a project to drive down costly energy use and reduce carbon emissions.

Through the project, carried out by energy and regeneration specialist Equans and social housing provider 54North Homes, 98 homes have been improved, making them more energy efficient.

One-bedroom flats at St Mary’s Court and St Mary’s Close in Chapeltown, and Wood Lane Court in Headingley, have had new cost-efficient heating systems fitted and new insulation installed to help prevent warmth escaping into the atmosphere.

Ventilation systems have also been upgraded to allow air to circulate, making the homes feel less damp – which can help prevent mould from occurring.

Equans Site Manager Lucy Hiley with Mr and Mrs Zealand

Janet Zealand and her husband Gordon have lived at St Mary’s Court since 1976. Janet said: “The changes are already making a real difference to us in terms of our bills and it is lovely and warm all the time, we used to have to have more heaters on.

“The fans that have been put in help our flat feel drier and generally it is just a lot more pleasant to sit in.”

New smart heating systems have also been fitted to give residents better control over the temperature in their homes and to help them keep track of how much they are spending on energy.

It is estimated that the project will reduce 54North Homes residents’ energy bills by up to £400 per property annually, whilst yearly carbon emissions will be reduced by up to a tonne in each home – the equivalent of driving your car nine times around the world!

L to R: Matt Elliss - Equans Sustainability Compliance Officer, Richard Lawton - Senior Project Manager at Michael Dyson Associates, James Dawson – Equans Commercial Manager, Joanna Chambers - Director of Assets & Growth at 54North Homes, Steve Cambell – Equans Contracts Manager, Sean Corcoran – Regional Director at Equans, Yasar Younis – Equans Design and Build Coordinator, Andrew Brier – Equans Technical and Operations Manager, Ryan McDonald – Equans Project Manager, Matt Wilkinson – Equans Sustainability Manager.

As a result of the improvements, Energy Performance Certificate ratings in the flats have now increased to as high as a B where some were previously rated as low as an E.

Sean Corcoran, Regional Director at Equans, commented: “Much of the carbon produced nationally comes from existing homes and projects like this are really important to help meet national net zero targets so that we can all have a healthier, more sustainable future.

“I’m pleased that we have been able to bring our low carbon housing expertise to this project and that our work is having such a positive impact on the people who live in these flats.”

Joanna Chambers, Director of Assets and Growth at 54North Homes, said: “It’s fantastic to see the energy efficiency works that have been undertaken to these homes, making them warmer and more affordable to run for our customers.

“Each home has undergone extensive improvements and is an important step towards our carbon reduction commitments by ensuring all our homes are a minimum EPC C rating by 2030, in line with government targets.

“I’d particularly like to thank Equans for delivering this programme of works and for our customers who have enabled the smooth delivery of these works to be undertaken within their homes.”