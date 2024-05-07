Dacre, Son & Hartley have listed the cosy property on Hall Rise in Bramhope in north Leeds for £219,000.
Inside the ground floor flat is a reception hall with exposed floorboards leading to an open living room an dining area with a large bay window and access to a separate modern kitchen.
The primary bedroom is a generous double, while the second bedroom is a single ideally used as an office or dressing room. In the house bathroom is a panelled bath with shower over.
Externally, the flat benefits from its own established gardens to the front, side and rear.
