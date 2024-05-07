13 photos of a Leeds flat full of character surrounded by its own delightful green gardens

This elegant two-bedroom flat sits in a green oasis is a popular Leeds area.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 7th May 2024, 16:30 BST

Dacre, Son & Hartley have listed the cosy property on Hall Rise in Bramhope in north Leeds for £219,000.

Inside the ground floor flat is a reception hall with exposed floorboards leading to an open living room an dining area with a large bay window and access to a separate modern kitchen.

The primary bedroom is a generous double, while the second bedroom is a single ideally used as an office or dressing room. In the house bathroom is a panelled bath with shower over.

Externally, the flat benefits from its own established gardens to the front, side and rear.

1. Exterior

Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

2. Gardens

Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

3. Living room

Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

4. Living room

Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

5. Living and dining room

Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

6. Living and dining room

Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

