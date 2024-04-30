Manning Stainton have listed this apartment on a pleasant raised ground floor position on Chapeltown Road in Leeds for £229,950.
Inside, you’ll find a bright hallway leading to an open plan kitchen, dining and living room with a stylish bay window and modern fitted kitchen.
There are two bedrooms, the primary bedroom situated behind the kitchen while the second bedroom is another generous double bedroom to the rear of the property currently used as a living room. Here is also a stylish contemporary bathroom.
Externally is an extensive communal garden with lawns and patio areas as well as allocated parking on a large driveway/car park on the grounds.
