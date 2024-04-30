13 photos of a stylish and spacious Leeds flat in a converted period villa renovated in 2020

A stylish two-bedroom flat in a characterful period villa in Leeds that was renovated in 2020 is now on the market.

Dennis Morton
Dennis Morton
Published 30th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

Manning Stainton have listed this apartment on a pleasant raised ground floor position on Chapeltown Road in Leeds for £229,950.

Inside, you’ll find a bright hallway leading to an open plan kitchen, dining and living room with a stylish bay window and modern fitted kitchen.

There are two bedrooms, the primary bedroom situated behind the kitchen while the second bedroom is another generous double bedroom to the rear of the property currently used as a living room. Here is also a stylish contemporary bathroom.

Externally is an extensive communal garden with lawns and patio areas as well as allocated parking on a large driveway/car park on the grounds.

A stylish two-bedroom flat is for sale.

1. Exterior

A stylish two-bedroom flat is for sale. Photo: Manning Stainton

The heart of the home is this open dining and living kitchen.

2. Kitchen and living room

The heart of the home is this open dining and living kitchen. Photo: Manning Stainton

Here is lots of room for furniture and a perfect place to gather family and friends.

3. Kitchen and living room

Here is lots of room for furniture and a perfect place to gather family and friends. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen is equipped with grey gloss front units with complementary worktops.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is equipped with grey gloss front units with complementary worktops. Photo: Manning Stainton

The dining area features a bay window overlooking the gardens.

5. Dining area

The dining area features a bay window overlooking the gardens. Photo: Manning Stainton

A bright hallway leads to the remaining rooms.

6. Hallway

A bright hallway leads to the remaining rooms. Photo: Manning Stainton

