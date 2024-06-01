13 pictures of a spacious family home in Leeds with extended family room and impressive garden

By Dennis Morton
Published 1st Jun 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

This family home in Leeds brings a tropic feel with palm trees in the rear garden.

On Church Grove in Horsforth is this four bedroom semi-detached property, recently listed on the market with Manning Stainton for £475,000.

The impressive ground floor is accessed into the entrance hallway with composite front entrance door and stair case to the first floor. To the front is the lounge with Living Flame gas fire with limestone surround.

The separate dining room leads into the extended family room with two Velux skylights and bi-folding doors leading onto the rear garden. Here is also a modern fitted kitchen as well as a utility with guest WC.

On the first floor are the bedrooms, three which are doubles, of which one has its own en suite, and one single bedroom. Also on this floor is the house bathroom with bathtub.

The home sits on a quiet cul de sac with a well maintained garden and double driveway to the front. To the rear is a private lawned garden with raised beds.

1. Exterior

Photo: Manning Stainton

2. Living room

Photo: Manning Stainton

3. Kitchen

Photo: Manning Stainton

4. Dining room

Photo: Manning Stainton

5. Sitting room

Photo: Manning Stainton

6. Utility

Photo: Manning Stainton

