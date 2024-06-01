On Church Grove in Horsforth is this four bedroom semi-detached property, recently listed on the market with Manning Stainton for £475,000.
The impressive ground floor is accessed into the entrance hallway with composite front entrance door and stair case to the first floor. To the front is the lounge with Living Flame gas fire with limestone surround.
The separate dining room leads into the extended family room with two Velux skylights and bi-folding doors leading onto the rear garden. Here is also a modern fitted kitchen as well as a utility with guest WC.
On the first floor are the bedrooms, three which are doubles, of which one has its own en suite, and one single bedroom. Also on this floor is the house bathroom with bathtub.
The home sits on a quiet cul de sac with a well maintained garden and double driveway to the front. To the rear is a private lawned garden with raised beds.
