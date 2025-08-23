Expertly designed and lovingly crafted by the current owners, the property on Clifford Moor Road flows beautifully throughout, showcasing a thoughtful layout that caters to both everyday family life and entertaining on a grand scale.

At its heart lies a stunning open-plan kitchen, dining and living area - complete with sleek worktops, integrated appliances and wide patio doors opening onto the landscaped garden.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, a formal sitting room with feature fireplace provides a more intimate retreat, while a versatile study or cinema room offers flexibility for home working or family relaxation.

Upstairs, the property continues to impress with five spacious double bedrooms, three of which enjoy stylish en suites.

The principal suite is a true showpiece, boasting floor-to-ceiling windows framing far-reaching countryside views – a daily reminder of this home’s exceptional setting.

Outside, the property is approached via private electric gates with ample driveway parking and a detached double garage.

The gardens have been beautifully landscaped, combining manicured lawns, elegant stone patios and thoughtfully planted borders, creating the perfect environment for entertaining or quiet evenings in the sun.

The property has been listed on the market with estate agent North Residential for £1.3 million.

1 . Clifford Moor Road, Boston Spa, Leeds, LS23 Front external | North Residential Photo Sales

2 . Clifford Moor Road, Boston Spa, Leeds, LS23 Entrance hall | North Residential Photo Sales

3 . Clifford Moor Road, Boston Spa, Leeds, LS23 Living room | North Residential Photo Sales

4 . Clifford Moor Road, Boston Spa, Leeds, LS23 Dining kitchen | North Residential Photo Sales

5 . Clifford Moor Road, Boston Spa, Leeds, LS23 Dining kitchen | North Residential Photo Sales

6 . Clifford Moor Road, Boston Spa, Leeds, LS23 Dining area | North Residential Photo Sales