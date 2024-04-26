13 photos of a large Leeds family home built just five years ago with six bedrooms and large garden

This Leeds home is set over three storeys with a loft conversion and was built in 2019.

William H Brown are offering this six bedroom property on Galloway Grove in Pudsey on the market for £520,000.

Set over three floors, the ground floor comprises an entry hallway with guest WC and stairs to the upper floors. To one side is a modern open-plan dining kitchen with bi-folding glass doors to the garden. The other site has a study and a spacious living room which also has glass bi-folding doors onto the rear garden, which offers a lawn, patio and a great degree of privacy.

To the first floor are four good-size bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has a dressing area and en-suite shower room. Here is also the house bathroom with with bathtub and separate shower cubicle.

The second floor hosts two additional bedrooms and a shower room. Here is also plenty of eaves storage

This large family home in Pudsey is on the market.

1. Exterior

This large family home in Pudsey is on the market. Photo: William H Brown

The stylish lounge has glass doors leading onto the rear garden.

2. Living room

The stylish lounge has glass doors leading onto the rear garden. Photo: William H Brown

The luxurious fitted kitchen features wall hung, drawer and base units.

3. Kitchen

The luxurious fitted kitchen features wall hung, drawer and base units. Photo: William H Brown

It has spacious and stylish worktops and a breakfast bar.

4. Kitchen

It has spacious and stylish worktops and a breakfast bar. Photo: William H Brown

The dual aspect room also has a dining area with bi-folding doors onto the garden.

5. Dining room

The dual aspect room also has a dining area with bi-folding doors onto the garden. Photo: William H Brown

On the first floor is the master bedroom.

6. Master bedroom

On the first floor is the master bedroom. Photo: William H Brown

