William H Brown are offering this six bedroom property on Galloway Grove in Pudsey on the market for £520,000.
Set over three floors, the ground floor comprises an entry hallway with guest WC and stairs to the upper floors. To one side is a modern open-plan dining kitchen with bi-folding glass doors to the garden. The other site has a study and a spacious living room which also has glass bi-folding doors onto the rear garden, which offers a lawn, patio and a great degree of privacy.
To the first floor are four good-size bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has a dressing area and en-suite shower room. Here is also the house bathroom with with bathtub and separate shower cubicle.
The second floor hosts two additional bedrooms and a shower room. Here is also plenty of eaves storage
