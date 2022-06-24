Mark Manning, managing director of Yorkshire estate agency Manning Stainton, spoke to the YEP about how to best increase a home’s saleability and value.

"Buyers who are willing to pay a premium for a property know exactly what they want," Mark said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Manning (pictured), managing director of Yorkshire estate agency Manning Stainton, spoke to the YEP about how to best increase a home’s saleability and value.

"We’re seeing more and more of them looking for homes that are ready to move straight into, and great kitchens, modern bathrooms, fresh décor, home offices and brilliant outdoor spaces all top the list when it comes to their must haves.

"If you’re getting ready to sell, making a few home improvements to get these things in order can make all the difference and get you the best possible sale price."

Mark's first piece of advice to those looking to sell their home is to update features such as kitchen cabinets and tiling, with these little changes helping to modernise any space.

"You don’t need to spend loads having a new one installed, but if yours is looking tired, it’s worth investing in new cupboard doors or painting existing ones," Mark explained.

Fresh decor can help to add value to a property as it makes it look well cared for.

"Updating old tiles and installing a new worktop; these things don’t cost a lot to do, but they do make a huge difference and will add value to your home."

Modern bathrooms are also a must for most buyers, and hiding any unsightly pipework, investing in new flooring and updating taps can give a bathroom a new lease of life.

Fresh decor can help to add value to a property as it makes it look well cared for, so Mark suggests decorating before putting any house on the market.

"Neutral is always a safe bet, but pops of colour and stylish wallpaper all work too. Just try to avoid anything too garish or particularly stylised, as these things may put some buyers off.

Mark's first piece of advice to those looking to sell their home is to update features such as kitchen cabinets and tiling.

"Take inspiration from interior influencers, design-led TV shows and home magazines to see what’s on trend."

Now that home working has surged, home offices are massively in demand, so Mark recommends any spare rooms that are not in use should be transformed into a space to work from home.

If there is not enough space for a separate office, a desk in a bigger downstairs room can create a working zone for buyers to view.

Finally, Mark urges sellers to polish up outdoor areas and garden space to help increase appeal and viewings.

Mark urges sellers to polish up outdoor areas and garden space to help increase appeal and viewings.

"First impressions really count, so tidy up the front of your house and make the most of any outdoor space you have. If you have a garden, mow the lawn, plant borders and put out patio furniture and a barbeque to sell your home’s outdoor living potential."

"If you only have a yard or balcony, make it as appealing as possible by adding compact outdoor furniture and potted plants and flowers."