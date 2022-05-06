Leeds estate agent offers holiday prize to eagle-eyed residents in city-wide competition

Eagle-eyed residents can keep a lookout for one of 20 special golden boards which have been placed outside homes by estate agents HOP across the city to be in with a chance of scooping the holiday prize.

Anyone who spots a board can take a photo and post on their social media feeds - either Facebook or Instagram - using the hashtag #HOPGoldenBoard - and tag one of HOP’s pages on either of the sites.

And every time someone enters the competition HOP has pledged to plant a tree - as part of its commitment to planting over 450 trees this year.

Luke Gidney, managing director at Leeds estate agent HOP, pictured with one of the golden boards. Picture: James Hardisty

As part of the green initiative, HOP has partnered with GreenTheUK, which connects businesses with local wildlife projects and works in partnership with the Royal Forestry Society (RFS) planting thousands of climate resilient trees across the UK.

HOP’s special golden boards have been interspersed with the hundreds of purple boards which the company uses across Leeds and beyond.

Participants can enter each time they track down a different golden board and the competition will run until midnight on May 20.

A winner will then be chosen at random shortly after this date.

As well as HOP pledging to plant a tree every time someone enters the competition, the company has also promised to plant a tree for every house board it puts up during the competition dates.

Luke Gidney, managing director at HOP, said: “We’re very excited to launch this competition with 20 of our special golden boards now sitting outside various HOP properties throughout Leeds, waiting to be discovered and photographed.

“We’ll also be posting clues about their locations on Facebook and Instagram over the coming weeks, so we’d advise anyone who wants to play to follow our social media pages.

“Participants can enter the competition each time they find a board, so anyone who finds them all will have 20 chances of winning.

“Joining forces with GreenTheUK is also a great opportunity for competition entrants, home sellers, landlords and ourselves, to support our local community with a wonderful green initiative.

“We’re estimating that we can plant more than 450 trees over the next three months which will be a brilliant achievement and a great way of giving back to our local environment and its wildlife.”

The property industry is a focal point of one of GreenTheUK’s projects.

Its website states that UK forestry meets just 15 per cent of the nation’s timber demand and much of that demand comes from housing.

The rest of the wood, it says, is important from abroad.

So by working with leading estate agents, like HOP, and the Royal Forestry Society, GreenTheUK is helping to plant hundreds of thousands of climate resilient trees which will, in time, be harvested and used for new UK houses - sequestering carbon and slowing the destruction of the rainforest.

Ed Caldecott, CEO of GreenTheUK, said: “We partner with all types of ambitious and forward-thinking UK businesses to support local wildlife projects with measurable impact.

“We are really looking forward to working with HOP and planting hundreds of trees in the local area.”

HOP provides both residential sales and lettings services, as well as property management, investment sales, refurbishments, property sourcing and block management, across offices in Leeds city centre, Horsforth and Pudsey.

For further information about HOP and its golden board competition, visit https://hop-property.co.uk/golden-board-hunt/.