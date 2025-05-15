Located on Chestnut Avenue in Cross Gates, this elegant property has been lovingly refurbished by its current owners, who have gone to great lengths to preserve the house’s original character while introducing high-spec contemporary touches.

Stepping through the striking stained-glass front door and matching fanlight, visitors are welcomed by the warmth of original mosaic floor tiles in the hallway. Inside, the home is awash with traditional features, including soaring ceilings, ornate cornicing, and a statement marble and cast iron fireplace in the lounge.

To the rear, the heart of the home lies in a thoughtfully designed open-plan kitchen, complete with handcrafted cabinetry, a Belfast sink, and an Aga-style oven – perfect for entertaining or relaxed family living.

Upstairs, the property offers two spacious double bedrooms and a versatile single room, ideal for use as a nursery, home office or guest room. A stylish loft conversion on the top floor adds further space, perfect for growing families.

The bathroom has been tastefully modernised with a deep clawfoot bathtub, adding a luxurious touch to this character-filled home.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the current owner said: "The house was built in the early 1900s and features an elegant marble and cast iron fireplace. It includes many ornate plaster ceiling roses, a very decorative cornice, and a butler's pantry."

The home is ideally positioned next to Manston Park and just a six-minute train ride from the heart of Leeds. Excellent transport links via the nearby motorway and proximity to The Springs retail and leisure complex – home to restaurants, a cinema and gym – make this property as convenient as it is charming.