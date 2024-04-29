Enter Highthorne House, which is on the market with the Home Movement for £850,000, into a large entrance hall leading to the heart of the property, a large, open plan kitchen and living room, and a separate dining room with exposed wood ceiling beams.
On the other side of the hall is a spacious bay windowed living room and a family room/study with access to the rear garden.
On the first floor of the home are four bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has its own en-suite, and the large family bathroom with shower, bathtub and skylights.
Externally, the home situated off Shadwell Lane in Leeds is accessed via a private road. The gardens feature large lawns, a decked seating area, stone paths and large patios ideal for entertaining.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.