13 photos of a Leeds double-fronted stone family home 'bursting with character' accessed via private road

An impressive stone built Leeds home bursting with character and charm is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 29th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

Enter Highthorne House, which is on the market with the Home Movement for £850,000, into a large entrance hall leading to the heart of the property, a large, open plan kitchen and living room, and a separate dining room with exposed wood ceiling beams.

On the other side of the hall is a spacious bay windowed living room and a family room/study with access to the rear garden.

On the first floor of the home are four bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has its own en-suite, and the large family bathroom with shower, bathtub and skylights.

Externally, the home situated off Shadwell Lane in Leeds is accessed via a private road. The gardens feature large lawns, a decked seating area, stone paths and large patios ideal for entertaining.

An impressive family home is for sale.

1. Exterior

An impressive family home is for sale. Photo: The Home Movement

The heart of the property is this large kitchen and living room.

2. Living kitchen

The heart of the property is this large kitchen and living room. Photo: The Home Movement

This open plan room is ideal for gathering friends and family.

3. Living kitchen

This open plan room is ideal for gathering friends and family. Photo: The Home Movement

A separate dining room with stylish ceiling beams sits next to the kitchen.

4. Dining room

A separate dining room with stylish ceiling beams sits next to the kitchen. Photo: The Home Movement

On the other side of the hall is a spacious living room with log burner and bay window.

5. Lounge

On the other side of the hall is a spacious living room with log burner and bay window. Photo: The Home Movement

Another reception room, currently used as a study, can be found to the rear.

6. Study

Another reception room, currently used as a study, can be found to the rear. Photo: The Home Movement

