Enter Highthorne House, which is on the market with the Home Movement for £850,000, into a large entrance hall leading to the heart of the property, a large, open plan kitchen and living room, and a separate dining room with exposed wood ceiling beams.

On the other side of the hall is a spacious bay windowed living room and a family room/study with access to the rear garden.

On the first floor of the home are four bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has its own en-suite, and the large family bathroom with shower, bathtub and skylights.

Externally, the home situated off Shadwell Lane in Leeds is accessed via a private road. The gardens feature large lawns, a decked seating area, stone paths and large patios ideal for entertaining.

1 . Exterior An impressive family home is for sale. Photo: The Home Movement Photo Sales

2 . Living kitchen The heart of the property is this large kitchen and living room. Photo: The Home Movement Photo Sales

3 . Living kitchen This open plan room is ideal for gathering friends and family. Photo: The Home Movement Photo Sales

4 . Dining room A separate dining room with stylish ceiling beams sits next to the kitchen. Photo: The Home Movement Photo Sales

5 . Lounge On the other side of the hall is a spacious living room with log burner and bay window. Photo: The Home Movement Photo Sales

6 . Study Another reception room, currently used as a study, can be found to the rear. Photo: The Home Movement Photo Sales