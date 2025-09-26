Stunning five-bedroom detached family home with indoor pool in Leeds
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
If you’re looking for a home that blends space, luxury, and versatile living, this five-bedroom detached residence on Blackmoor Lane, Leeds, could be the perfect fit. Immaculately maintained and offering an expansive layout across two floors, it’s ideal for families seeking comfort, style, and room to entertain.
From the moment you step inside, the property impresses. A welcoming hall sets the tone, leading into a bright and spacious lounge that provides a perfect mix of relaxation and entertaining space.
The stylish kitchen is fitted with contemporary units and an adjoining utility room, making daily life practical while retaining a sense of elegance.
Flowing from the kitchen, a conservatory/dining space offers the ideal spot for family meals or hosting guests, with views over the beautifully maintained rear garden.
For added flexibility, a family room sits on the ground floor, alongside a bedroom and bathroom—perfect for guests, extended family, or a home office.
One of the home’s most unique features is the indoor pool area, a rare find in properties of this kind, providing both a leisure facility and a striking statement space. Two garages complete the ground floor, offering secure parking and generous storage for vehicles or recreational equipment.
Upstairs, four more generously proportioned bedrooms await. The main bedroom benefits from a private ensuite, while a contemporary family bathroom serves the remaining rooms, balancing convenience with privacy for all family members.
Deep storage and a well-laid-out landing complete this level, ensuring the home is as practical as it is beautiful.
Outside, the property is set within substantial gardens, landscaped to provide a mix of aesthetics and functionality. Whether you’re keen on gardening, entertaining, or enjoying outdoor family activities, there’s ample space to make the most of the grounds.
Blackmoor Lane is part of a sought-after area of Leeds, renowned for its combination of excellent local amenities and accessibility.
Highly regarded schools, shopping centres, and leisure facilities are all within easy reach, while transport links make commuting to Leeds city centre and surrounding areas straightforward.
In short, this exceptional residence marries style, practicality, and luxury in a home that’s ready to accommodate modern family life.
With versatile living areas, generous bedrooms, leisure facilities, and beautifully maintained gardens, it represents a rare opportunity to secure a premium property in one of Leeds’ most desirable locations.
Online prize draw site BOTB is giving away a brand-new four-bedroom house in Surrey, worth £765,000, along with a powerful Audi Q8 Black Edition SUV worth £45,000. The total prize pot is over £800,000 – and tickets cost just £1. Located near East Grinstead with easy access to London and the M23, the property is move-in ready with a luxury kitchen, landscaped garden and more. You’ve got until September 30 to enter – and there’s also a huge £583,000 cash alternative if you don’t fancy the house.
The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment.
Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day.
With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off.