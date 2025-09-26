The property has plenty of land, including a large driveway | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Exceptional Leeds detached residence with five bedrooms, indoor pool, conservatory, and extensive gardens, ideal for family living and entertaining

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re looking for a home that blends space, luxury, and versatile living, this five-bedroom detached residence on Blackmoor Lane, Leeds, could be the perfect fit. Immaculately maintained and offering an expansive layout across two floors, it’s ideal for families seeking comfort, style, and room to entertain.

From the moment you step inside, the property impresses. A welcoming hall sets the tone, leading into a bright and spacious lounge that provides a perfect mix of relaxation and entertaining space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stylish kitchen is fitted with contemporary units and an adjoining utility room, making daily life practical while retaining a sense of elegance.

The kitchen has been designed around a modern style | Purple bricks

Flowing from the kitchen, a conservatory/dining space offers the ideal spot for family meals or hosting guests, with views over the beautifully maintained rear garden.

For added flexibility, a family room sits on the ground floor, alongside a bedroom and bathroom—perfect for guests, extended family, or a home office.

One of the home’s most unique features is the indoor pool area, a rare find in properties of this kind, providing both a leisure facility and a striking statement space. Two garages complete the ground floor, offering secure parking and generous storage for vehicles or recreational equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the rooms are spacious | Purplebricks

Upstairs, four more generously proportioned bedrooms await. The main bedroom benefits from a private ensuite, while a contemporary family bathroom serves the remaining rooms, balancing convenience with privacy for all family members.

Deep storage and a well-laid-out landing complete this level, ensuring the home is as practical as it is beautiful.

Outside, the property is set within substantial gardens, landscaped to provide a mix of aesthetics and functionality. Whether you’re keen on gardening, entertaining, or enjoying outdoor family activities, there’s ample space to make the most of the grounds.

The indoor pool is an unusual feature in this area | Purplebricks

Blackmoor Lane is part of a sought-after area of Leeds, renowned for its combination of excellent local amenities and accessibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highly regarded schools, shopping centres, and leisure facilities are all within easy reach, while transport links make commuting to Leeds city centre and surrounding areas straightforward.

In short, this exceptional residence marries style, practicality, and luxury in a home that’s ready to accommodate modern family life.

With versatile living areas, generous bedrooms, leisure facilities, and beautifully maintained gardens, it represents a rare opportunity to secure a premium property in one of Leeds’ most desirable locations.

BOTB Win a £765,000 Surrey house and Audi Q8 for just £1 – entries close this month £ 1.00 BOTB Buy now Buy now Online prize draw site BOTB is giving away a brand-new four-bedroom house in Surrey, worth £765,000, along with a powerful Audi Q8 Black Edition SUV worth £45,000. The total prize pot is over £800,000 – and tickets cost just £1. Located near East Grinstead with easy access to London and the M23, the property is move-in ready with a luxury kitchen, landscaped garden and more. You’ve got until September 30 to enter – and there’s also a huge £583,000 cash alternative if you don’t fancy the house. Enter now at BOTB for £1

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here