Leeds couple finds their dream home thanks to new build development The Avenue

Kay Mellanby and her partner Richard spent months chasing countless older properties in a bid to get out of their rented accommodation, only to be pipped at the post.

But after switching their thoughts to a new build, the couple are now celebrating their first house anniversary.

After two years of searching Kay Mellanby was giving up hope of ever finding the perfect bricks-and-mortar match, until she finally fell in love with a Redrow home in Leeds.

“We couldn’t be happier, we love it here,” said Kay, who is originally from Durham.

“We were initially only looking at older houses but trying to buy one was a nightmare, with houses being snapped up straight away - or competing with 20 other viewers.

“We finally secured a home and thought we were in a strong position with a large deposit, a mortgage in place, no chain, and having had our offer accepted - then two weeks before we were due to complete the owners changed their minds and pulled out. We lost a lot of money and I thought I couldn’t go through that again.”

It was a chance visit to The Springs at Thorpe Park that led Kay and Richard to Redrow’s The Avenue development.

There is a selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes at The Avenue at Thorpe Park.

“I wish we’d seen it two years earlier,” said Kay.

“We hadn’t considered a brand new home because we thought they were small but we couldn’t have been more wrong.

“When we saw the show home we were absolutely blown away by the quality and the size of rooms; the homes were full of character on the outside but beautiful and modern on the inside, and so nicely finished.

“The area is nice and quiet, while being close to The Springs and near the motorway for when I want to go and see my family.”

Kay and Richard chose one of Redrow’s most popular three-bedroom detached styles with creative design making the most of the space.

It boasts a kitchen and dining area that extends the entire width of the property at the rear, along with a handy cloakroom and separate lounge.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, the main with en-suite, and a luxurious family bathroom.

“My sister bought a new build house from a different developer and my three-bed is bigger than her four!” said Kay.

“Being able to choose my kitchen, the flooring, and the tiles, so it was ready for us to just move in was a real bonus too, as is the fact that the house is so warm. We hardly ever have to turn the heating on, which is especially good given the rising energy costs.”

Thorpe Park will eventually combine retail, leisure, offices, and homes, that are all within easy reach of Leeds city centre.

Cross Gates station is just over a mile away and offers direct trains to York and Leeds. The new North Leeds link road is also coming soon, together with a new train station, making it one of the most well-connected neighbourhoods outside the city.

