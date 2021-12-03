The new six-acre development will be include the Throstle Recreation Ground and former Middleton Skills Centre, just off of Middleton Park Avenue.

The plans include the “reconfiguration” of the existing recreation ground with a new public park and sports pitch provided within the blueprints

An extra care housing facility for older people requiring care and onsite support will also be built.

Work has started on a new £40million council housing development in Middleton, Leeds. Pictured: A CGI image of the new care facility. Photo: Leeds City Council

It will be made up of 60 two-bed, 38 three-bed, two four-bed properties and four bungalows.

It will have 47 one-bed and 13 two-bed contemporary open-plan type apartments which will provide secure that are wheelchair accessible and allow for future adaptability.

There will also be 12 one-bed bungalows which will be built specifically for adults of working age with disabilities.

New seating areas would be built around the main sports pitch, with a number of natural play zones including boulders, balancing logs and stepping stones.

Leeds City Council executive member for infrastructure and climate, Councillor Helen Hayden, said: "I am thrilled to see that work has now started on site to create one of the council’s largest affordable housing projects.

"Not only will it contribute positively towards our ambition of building more affordable housing in the city, but the new energy-efficient homes and electric vehicle charging points will also help in our efforts against the climate emergency.

"We know green space is important, especially in this area, and that is why a clear focus of this development is to invest in high-quality green space for people of all ages to benefit from and we will continue to work with residents in the surrounding areas to minimise disruption as much as possible. I look forward to seeing this exciting project develop over the coming months.”

Regional Director North East, Wates Construction, David Wingfield, said: “We have an excellent relationship with Leeds City Council and look forward to working with them.

"We fully recognise how important housing growth schemes like this are to the council’s future ambitions and we’re proud to play our part in the delivery of this affordable housing project, which will not only benefit the local economy and provide new green spaces for the community, but by accessing a network of local SME’s, this scheme will have a lasting impact on the local economy from the very outset."

Created by developer Wates Construction, the site will be equipped with an underground district heating system to provide the properties with energy-efficient heating and hot water, supporting the council’s commitment to tackling the climate emergency through new energy-efficient, affordable housing options.

In addition, each property will have off-street parking and an electrical vehicle charging point.