On the ground floor, the spacious property is accessed through a composite front door leading to a generous hallway with a guest WC, stairs to the first floor and under-stairs storage. It leads to a formal dining room with a bay window overlooking the ground and a living room with windows to the front and side, patio doors leading out onto the rear garden and a stone fireplace.

For all culinary needs, the dining kitchen is fully equipped with a range of integrated appliances, granite worktops with matching upstands, stone floor tiles and a dining area with patio doors. There is also a useful utility room with plumbing for appliances and access to the outside and the double garage.

On the first floor, the L-shaped landing leads to three double bedrooms, of which two have built-in wardrobes. The master bedroom has fitted floor-to-ceiling wardrobes and a modern en suite shower room. The landing also leads to the house bathroom with a bathtub and separate shower.

Outside, the home boasts an impressive plot with a driveway and landscaped garden to the front. A gate to the side leads to the established rear garden with mature trees and a stone-flagged patio.

🗞 When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter.