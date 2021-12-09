The stunning home, The Old School, will appear on Grand Design's Home of the Year. ArkleBoyce - The Old School II-3 © Nicholas Worley

The 2021 series sees Kevin McCloud, Michelle Ogundehin and Damion Burrows visit properties that have been long-listed for the Royal Institute of British Architects 2021 House of the Year award.

Among them is a fabulous home in Yorkshire belonging to architect James Arkle of Leeds-based Arkle Boyce Architects.

Located near York, the home, named The Old School, is a grade II listed former school near in Howsham, Malton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The house had already been extended when James and his wife Gail purchased the property, but the couple added a further contemporary extension to the rear.

From the front, The Old School looks the same and retains its period character. This part of the building acts as the main family room.

The new extension contains the kitchen/diner and small living space, with the main walls facing out into the garden and creating a viewing platform looking out over the rural views.

On the upper level, a wooden extension has been built to create an additional bedroom and en-suite.

James and Gail, along with their three sons, told the Yorkshire Post that it is their "dream house".

James said: "The original house is very characterful and the new part if very minimal and contemporary so we feel we’ve got the best of both worlds.

"I can’t see us ever moving.

“We feel really invested in the community and we love the village. We wanted a forever home and I don’t think we could find anything better than this.

"It’s our dream house.”

The converted school house featured in the Wednesday, December 8 episode.

Grand Designs House of the Year began on Channel 4 on November 17. Episodes are available on All 4.