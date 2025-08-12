Stylish two-bed apartment with balcony and gym in Leeds city centre
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
This sleek two-bedroom apartment in Leeds’s popular Saxton development is the ultimate urban pad for modern city living. Priced at £200,000, it’s perfectly suited to professionals or anyone craving a stylish, hassle-free home right in the heart of the action.
Step inside and you’ll immediately notice the bright, open-plan living space, thanks to impressive floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the room with natural light and showcase fantastic city views.
The modern fitted kitchen flows seamlessly into the living area, which opens onto a covered private balcony — ideal for sipping your morning coffee or winding down after work with the city skyline as your backdrop.
Both bedrooms are generous doubles, each boasting Juliet balconies that add extra light and a touch of elegance. The main bathroom is contemporary and well-equipped, while the entrance hall hides two large storage cupboards, solving the age-old dilemma of finding space in city flats.
Living here means access to peaceful private residents’ gardens — a rare find in city developments — and a fully equipped gym open seven days a week, perfect for keeping active without leaving home.
Two double bedrooms
Open-plan living with floor-to-ceiling windows
Modern fitted kitchen
Covered private balcony and Juliet balconies
Two bathrooms including en-suite facilities
Private residents’ gardens
Access to a fully equipped gym
Ample storage space with large cupboards
Leasehold with 135 years remaining
Council tax band C
Annual ground rent £300, no review period
Annual service charge £135, no review period
This stylish two-bedroom apartment is listed with Purplebricks, offering easy online booking and expert local support to help you secure your perfect city home.
Situated in a prime Leeds location with excellent transport links and local amenities close by, this apartment offers a fantastic blend of comfort, convenience, and style. It’s an opportunity not to be missed — get in touch to arrange your viewing today!