The apartment is in the smart Saxton development | Purplebricks

This Leeds city centre apartment offers open-plan living, private outdoor space and exclusive resident facilities.

This sleek two-bedroom apartment in Leeds’s popular Saxton development is the ultimate urban pad for modern city living. Priced at £200,000, it’s perfectly suited to professionals or anyone craving a stylish, hassle-free home right in the heart of the action.

Step inside and you’ll immediately notice the bright, open-plan living space, thanks to impressive floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the room with natural light and showcase fantastic city views.

The modern fitted kitchen flows seamlessly into the living area, which opens onto a covered private balcony — ideal for sipping your morning coffee or winding down after work with the city skyline as your backdrop.

The interior is designed around open-plan living | Purplebricks

Both bedrooms are generous doubles, each boasting Juliet balconies that add extra light and a touch of elegance. The main bathroom is contemporary and well-equipped, while the entrance hall hides two large storage cupboards, solving the age-old dilemma of finding space in city flats.

Living here means access to peaceful private residents’ gardens — a rare find in city developments — and a fully equipped gym open seven days a week, perfect for keeping active without leaving home.

At a glance Two double bedrooms Open-plan living with floor-to-ceiling windows Modern fitted kitchen Covered private balcony and Juliet balconies Two bathrooms including en-suite facilities Private residents’ gardens Access to a fully equipped gym Ample storage space with large cupboards Leasehold with 135 years remaining Council tax band C Annual ground rent £300, no review period Annual service charge £135, no review period

This stylish two-bedroom apartment is listed with Purplebricks, offering easy online booking and expert local support to help you secure your perfect city home.

Situated in a prime Leeds location with excellent transport links and local amenities close by, this apartment offers a fantastic blend of comfort, convenience, and style. It’s an opportunity not to be missed — get in touch to arrange your viewing today!