A look at the best properties in the market in Menston right now. Pictured is Meadow Mews.

The Wharfe Valley village is part of the City of Bradford, however, a large number of residents have a Leeds LS29 postcode.

As well as straddling the two major cities, the area is also desirable due to its close proximity to nearby Guiseley, Otley and Ilkley and it is also within easy driving distance to the Yorkshire Dales.

To the south of the village are the gently rising slopes of Hawksworth moor, while to the west is Ilkley Moor, making it perfect for people who want a semi-rural location with good links to the city.

This Edwardian property in Leathley Close has plenty of characterful features. The five bedroom property is situated over three floors, with a formal living room and family room with access to the open plan kitchen/diner, which also has the addition of a handy WC and utility room. Period features include the character glass panels in the front door, ornate ceiling roses, cornicing, traditional fireplace and large bay windows. It is on the market with local agent Ribston Pippin for offers of £675,000. The agent describes the home as a "rare find bursting with character yet ticking all the boxes for modern family living".

Historically, the town of Menston was first recorded in AD 971 when it became a separate Manor held within the feudal estate of the Archbishop of York. It was also mentioned in the Domesday Survey of 1086.

According to a conservation assessment carried out by Bradford Council, little is known of the size and form of the village prior to the end of the 18th century.

It is believed that the town consisted of a scattering of farmsteads and cottages based around the original core along Main Street and Menston Old Hall (Fairfax Hall) and Low Hall.

By the mid-19th century textile manufacture had become a major industry within the village and a number of mills were built around the village, resulting in a population growth.

Right in the heart of Menston on Main Street is this stunning extended detached property. The large family home has three reception rooms, as well as light and airy kitchen diner, while upstairs are five bedrooms, one with en-suite, and a family bathroom. Outside is a garden annexe with three rooms that could be converted into a home office. It is on the market with Dale Eddison estate agents for a guide price of £795,000.

Today, the town has been growing in population and demand for housing has grown.

The setting around Menston is for the main part rural and is protected from further development by Green Belt designation, however, new housing estates such as the redevelopment of High Royds Hospital, have provided new homes for families.

Here are eight unique and different properties on the market in Menston, with options to suit everyone's budget.

Monroe Estate Agents are marketing the brand new Menston Mews development. The Grade II listed Victorian buildings have been converted into seven bespoke homes by developer ToTo projects. The remaining four and five bedroom homes all offer generous living areas, with a mix of open plan kitchen/living spaces, as well as several designs featuring separate living rooms. Jordan Yorath, founder of Monroe, said: “These stunning homes are some of the best new home stock on the market in Yorkshire. The developers have clearly gone to great lengths and invested heavily to maintain buildings’ original character, whilst internally, these properties are all unique in their layouts and offer a very stylish, high specification finish throughout.” The homes are priced between £699,950 and £750,000.

This traditional two bedroom stone built cottage is located on Walker Road, just off of Main Street. The beautifully presented home offers lots of original character and light and airy rooms and is set over four floors. The first floor is the living space with a modern living room with feature fireplace and the kitchen which provides access down to the cellar. The first floor has a large double bedroom and family bathroom, and second floor is a converted attic which is a second bedroom. It is on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £245,000.

Hawthorne Grange is a new development in Derry Hill, Menston being built by Stonebridge Homes. It has a mixture of three, four and five-bedroom homes on offer. The Weston Home is a four-bedroom property made up of a lounge, kitchen diner (with added utility room) and downstairs WC. Upstairs is a master bedroom with en-suite, family bathroom and three further double bedrooms. It comes with modern additions such as Hive heating controls, USB charger points and a fully fitted Ring security alarm. It is on the market for £559,995.

This stunning three bedroom apartment is located within one of Menston's grandest houses. Red House was built in 1877 and none of its grandeur has been lost, says estate agent Ribston Pippin. The first floor apartment benefits from fabulous high ceilings, beautiful covings and ceiling roses and has oodles of character and space. Currently the property occupies the whole of the first floor but there is potential to nearly double the size of the accommodation by converting the attic into a duplex. An additional bonus is the roof terrace which offers sublime views of Ilkley Moor. It is on the market for £675,000.

This huge family home has plenty of space on offer. On the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley, Westfield is described as a "impressive detached family home occupying a very pleasant setting on the much regarded Halstead Drive". Downstairs there is plenty of space including the kitchen, dining room, lounge, study room, utility room and conservatory. Upstairs are four bedrooms, one with en-suite and a family bathroom. Outside is a good sized garden perfect for a family and any pets. It is on the market with a guide price of £625,000.