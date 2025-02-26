Located on Broadgate Lane in central Horsforth, the £450,000 home is conveniently located close to excellent local amenities, schools and transport links.
Listed with Manning Stainton, the home features over 1,200 square feet of living accommodation, comprising a generous hallway with solid wood door and flooring, a staircase to the first floor and understair storage.
It leads to a newly decorated lounge with a bay window, log burner and bespoke storage with shelving.
To the rear is a superb open-plan kitchen and family room fitted with contemporary units and appliances, a central island, three Velux skylights and bi-doling doors leading onto a spacious terrace in the rear garden.
On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a single room ideally used as an office or nursery. Here is also the house bathroom with a rain shower over the bath.
Outside, the home sits behind a wrought iron gate with a driveway to the front. The rear garden features a large lawn overlooked by a large decked area.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.