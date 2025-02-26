Located on Broadgate Lane in central Horsforth, the £450,000 home is conveniently located close to excellent local amenities, schools and transport links.

Listed with Manning Stainton, the home features over 1,200 square feet of living accommodation, comprising a generous hallway with solid wood door and flooring, a staircase to the first floor and understair storage.

It leads to a newly decorated lounge with a bay window, log burner and bespoke storage with shelving.

To the rear is a superb open-plan kitchen and family room fitted with contemporary units and appliances, a central island, three Velux skylights and bi-doling doors leading onto a spacious terrace in the rear garden.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a single room ideally used as an office or nursery. Here is also the house bathroom with a rain shower over the bath.