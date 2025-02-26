Take a tour around this 1930s Leeds family home with open-plan living area and stunning solid wood floors

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Feb 2025, 16:30 BST

A stunning 1930s family home with a generous garden and open-plan living space in Leeds is on the market.

Located on Broadgate Lane in central Horsforth, the £450,000 home is conveniently located close to excellent local amenities, schools and transport links.

Listed with Manning Stainton, the home features over 1,200 square feet of living accommodation, comprising a generous hallway with solid wood door and flooring, a staircase to the first floor and understair storage.

It leads to a newly decorated lounge with a bay window, log burner and bespoke storage with shelving.

To the rear is a superb open-plan kitchen and family room fitted with contemporary units and appliances, a central island, three Velux skylights and bi-doling doors leading onto a spacious terrace in the rear garden.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a single room ideally used as an office or nursery. Here is also the house bathroom with a rain shower over the bath.

Outside, the home sits behind a wrought iron gate with a driveway to the front. The rear garden features a large lawn overlooked by a large decked area.

