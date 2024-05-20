Inside the modern home you’ll find a large open family room and kitchen equipped with kitchen, central island, large living area and skylights as well as bi-folding doors onto the rear garden.

On the ground floor is also a second living room as well as an annex that could serve as a third - if needed - along with a utility and second kitchen, office, toilet and shower room.

The first floor comprise six bedrooms along with a shower room and a bathroom, while the master bedroom with en suite can be found on the top floor.

Externally is a driveway to a garage as well as ample off street parking space to the front. The rear garden has been beautifully landscaped with a large lawn and spacious patio ideal for alfresco dining.

