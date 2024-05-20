13 pictures inside this enormous Leeds family home with open kitchen and family area and loft bedroom

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 20th May 2024, 19:26 BST

This Leeds home has a whopping seven bedrooms - including a large loft room with en suite.

Estate agents Hunters have listed this large family property on Rockwood Road in Calverley, Leeds, for £775,000.

Inside the modern home you’ll find a large open family room and kitchen equipped with kitchen, central island, large living area and skylights as well as bi-folding doors onto the rear garden.

On the ground floor is also a second living room as well as an annex that could serve as a third - if needed - along with a utility and second kitchen, office, toilet and shower room.

Get more stories like this, as well as a headline round-up and all of the breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails

The first floor comprise six bedrooms along with a shower room and a bathroom, while the master bedroom with en suite can be found on the top floor.

Externally is a driveway to a garage as well as ample off street parking space to the front. The rear garden has been beautifully landscaped with a large lawn and spacious patio ideal for alfresco dining.

A large seven-bed home in Calverley is on the market.

1. Exterior

A large seven-bed home in Calverley is on the market. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
The heart of this massive home is this open living and kitchen area.

2. Kitchen and family area

The heart of this massive home is this open living and kitchen area. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
Here is a great place to gather a large family for some quality time together.

3. Family area

Here is a great place to gather a large family for some quality time together. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
The kitchen has a central island and modern appliances.

4. Dining area

The kitchen has a central island and modern appliances. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
For extra cooking space is a second kitchen as well as a utility area found behind the main kitchen.

5. Kitchen and utility

For extra cooking space is a second kitchen as well as a utility area found behind the main kitchen. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
Overlooking the front elevation is a good-size living room.

6. Living room

Overlooking the front elevation is a good-size living room. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.