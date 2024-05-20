Estate agents Hunters have listed this large family property on Rockwood Road in Calverley, Leeds, for £775,000.
Inside the modern home you’ll find a large open family room and kitchen equipped with kitchen, central island, large living area and skylights as well as bi-folding doors onto the rear garden.
On the ground floor is also a second living room as well as an annex that could serve as a third - if needed - along with a utility and second kitchen, office, toilet and shower room.
Get more stories like this, as well as a headline round-up and all of the breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails
The first floor comprise six bedrooms along with a shower room and a bathroom, while the master bedroom with en suite can be found on the top floor.
Externally is a driveway to a garage as well as ample off street parking space to the front. The rear garden has been beautifully landscaped with a large lawn and spacious patio ideal for alfresco dining.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.