Just look at the swish living kitchen in this fully modernised Halifax home

This showpiece Calderdale property, that includes a small paddock, has been significantly extended and renovated, and reveals a fresh and stylish interior with great space for families.

Four of its five bedrooms have plush en suite bathrooms, and its open plan living kitchen is stunning, from its fitted units with quartz worktops, to its large island with breakfast bar, and array of integrated appliances.

The kitchen fans out to comfortable seating and dining areas. From the former are two sets of bi-fold doors which open to a large paved terrace. There's a separate utility room to add to the facilities.

It's the grand entrance hall that gives the first impression of the place. Windows to three sides of the living room make the most of garden and countryside views, with a feature fireplace. Another versatile room could be an office, a play room or other, but is currently used as a home gym, and there's a ground floor cloakroom.

Up on the first floor is a large principal suite with a dressing area and a swish en suite that has a shower cubicle, double vanity sinks and a free standing bathtub. The house bathroom is spacious too with a free standing bath tub and a separate shower cubicle.

Underfloor heating covers parts of the house, that has a new heating system, and has been re-wired.

Landscaped gardens extend to around an acre and there is a large paved terrace for warmer times of the year. A small paddock of 0.3 acres or 0.11 Ha has a gate from Bowers Lane.

Parking space is plentiful on the driveway leading up to the property.Bowers Cottage, Barkisland, Halifax, is for sale at £1,175,000, with Dacre Son and Hartley, Elland. Call 01422 414888 for more information.

