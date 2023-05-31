With summer finally here, people across Leeds will no doubt be sprucing up their gardens to spend more time outdoors. While the sunny weather offers the perfect opportunity for this, it’s important to be aware of Japanese Knotweed.

Japanese Knotweed is an invasive species that gardeners should be aware of due to the damage it can cause. Environet has launched its own interactive heatmap designed to inform homeowners and homebuyers of the local presence of knotweed and the potential risk to their property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The heatmap also shows the data generated from over 50,000 known infestations and shows new sightings which are added daily. Last year, a London homeowner sued the previous owners of his house after he discovered a large amount of Japanese Knotweed in his garden, resulting in a £200,000 court bill.

If you are selling your home, you have to make the seller aware of the presence of Japanese knotweed. This law has been in place since 2013.

According to the Royal Horticultural Society, the seller is required to state whether Japanese knotweed is present on their property through a TA6 form - the property information form used for conveyancing. So, what is Japanese Knotweed? Here’s everything you need to know about managing invasive species.

What is Japanese Knotweed?

Japanese Knotweed is a massive root system that uses weaknesses in building foundations and connecting draining systems. It causes gradual damage, resulting in faulty structure over an extended period of time, and begins to grow in April and May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average UK property could spend up to £40,000 for professional Japanese Knotweed removal. A further £9,5000 for structural damage repairs, depending on its impact overtime, can amount to nearly £50k in fees.

11 Leeds areas with Japanese knotweed infestations

According to Environetuk, these Leeds areas have the most Japanese Knotweed infestations within a 4km radius. To check if your area is infested with the destructive plant, key in your postcode: