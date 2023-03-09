Inside this £2.5m rural palace - with spa complex, showroom, cinema, aquarium and more

A swimming pool and spa, a deluxe cinema room with bar, and wait for it - a car showroom, are all part of this luxurious property.

This six-bedroom home has incredible features, a dithwesigner kitchen and home automation system.

Its car showroom is a top bracket version with electric glass bi-folding doors, air source climate control heating, speaker system and a two-car underground lift.

Above it is the super high-spec cinema room and bar with a Dolby Atmos sound system.

A polished plaster wall features in the house hallway. On to the so-sleek kitchen and diner, with a large island and full range of integrated Miele appliances, complemented by Lutron controlled blinds, ceiling speakers and a wall-mounted TV.

A rear snug opens to the terrace, with a sound bar and sub-woofer.

Trip along a link corridor with a marine aquarium to the spa complex, with bespoke bar, changing rooms with showers and toilets, a dance studio or gym, a sauna, the 15m swim pool, and spa pool.

A separate annexe with shared features of the main house, has a fitted kitchen, a lounge with diner, and bedroom with en suite.

Coachgates’ first floor landing leads to four double bedrooms with en suites, and above, the master suite has bespoke fitted furniture with bi-fold balcony doors, two televisions and climate control, with a plush en suite.

The property is triple glazed with underfloor heating throughout.

A ground source heating system along with 29KW solar array and air source heating generates heating and electricity, helping the property pay back around £1000 per month.

With four acres of lawned garden and paved terraces, are parking areas, and a waterfall feature.

Outdoor speakers and all-weather television are installed, with full alarm and security systems.

Coachgates, Flockton, is for sale at £2,500,000, with Fine and Country estate agents, tel. 01924 234881.

1 . 5 Coachgates, Flockton The impressive six bedroom property that has seen significant extension and improvement. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

2 . 5 Coachgates, Flockton The plush cinema room with Dolby Atmos surround sound system has a projector and projector screen with the ability to play or stream TV and Movies as well as music. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

3 . 5 Coachgates, Flockton The car showroom that forms part of this property has air source climate control heating, a Barrisol ceiling, speaker system, Porcelanosa tiled flooring and an underground lift for two cars. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

4 . 5 Coachgates, Flockton The bespoke kitchen with dining room has a four metre island, and a range of integrated Miele appliances, with Lutron controlled blinds, a Stucco and Stucco polished plaster feature wall and a mounted LED television. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales