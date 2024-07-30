Set back from Upper Rodley Lane in Rodley, Leeds, the detached period home boasts over 3,300 square feet of living accommodation and is on the market with Manning Stainton for £799,950.
Enter the property into a a large hallway with stairs, traditional floor tiling and the original covings.
The formal sitting room sits to the front of the house and features high ceilings, bay window, solid wood flooring, a multi-fuel cast iron stove and a range of character features.
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds.
The charming tone continues throughout the home, where a second family room with bay window can be found to the front and side, while a large open dining kitchen sits to the rear, and a guest bedroom with en suite to the front.
On the first floor are five double bedrooms, of which one has its own en suite, and a gorgeous family bathroom.
West Royd House is reached via a long driveway with access to the extensive grounds covering around 0.6 acres with endless development posibilities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.